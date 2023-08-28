Angel Reese claps back against haters over long-distance relationship

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Distance isn't putting a damper on Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher's rock-solid relationship – and neither are internet trolls doubting their dedication to each other!

In a viral TikTok, LSU hooper Angel Reese put a stop to hater noise about her and Fletcher's long distance relationship.

Wearing a Versace robe, Reese shared a video response to a message that read, "y'all not gon last doing long distance."

And the clap back didn't even need words! A simple shot of FaceTime on her phone, showing her boyfriend sleeping, did the trick as effectively as was needed.

Perhaps Reese and her boyfriend are sleeping on haters?

Fans didn't hesitate to back up the happy couple, whose relationship appears to be going strong.

"LEt them knoww," one fan commented.

"I’m rooting for y’all angel," another added.

"Long distance is never as bad as ppl make it," a third wrote, echoing the widespread support the LSU star is getting from her huge following.