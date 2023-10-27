Angel Reese continues historic Reebok partnership with trendy sneaker post

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As the newest ambassador of Reebok, Angel Reese has the best hookups to find your next fashionable workout gear!

Angel Reese showcased her latest find from Reebok after partnering with the iconic brand. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

If you're on the hunt for your next pair of running kicks, the 21-year-old LSU basketball sensation has got you all sorted out.

As the first-ever basketball player to ink a deal with Reebok and following in the footsteps of LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal, Reese hit up TikTok to showcase her latest find from the brand, and it's got fans itching to whip out their credit cards.

In a viral picture video shared to the platform on Friday, Reese flaunted three snapshots of the fresh, stylish Reebok Premier Road Plus VI Running Shoes in a chic gray-and-white color combo.

Unsurprisingly, the trendy sneakers caused quite the stir on social media, with fans going wild over these must-have kicks!

"these are fire," one fan wrote.

"watch every body finna be jokin tha style," another commented.

"Those actually hard af," another fan added.