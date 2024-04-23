Angel Reese fans are shook over her stylin' Today Show fit!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese 's pro-baller fashion game is so hot, it's about to ignite!

Angel Reese's (l.) Today Show appearance has the internet buzzing after she wore a stunning black tweed set from Fashion Nova! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@AngelReese10

Angel Reese continues her tour, making a stylish stop in Chicago as one of the newest members of the Chicago Sky!

Recently, she also appeared on the Today Show in New York City, stunning the cameras in a chic black tweed set from Fashion Nova.

Sharing the fashionable moment on Instagram, she humbly captioned the carousel post with a black heart emoji, letting her outfit speak for itself.

As a Fashion Nova brand ambassador, Reese is well-known for her impeccable and on-brand style – and her morning show ensemble was no exception.

The outfit featured a cut black cropped blazer with gold buttons along with a matching mini skirt.