Angel Reese fans are shook over her stylin' Today Show fit!
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese's pro-baller fashion game is so hot, it's about to ignite!
Angel Reese continues her tour, making a stylish stop in Chicago as one of the newest members of the Chicago Sky!
Recently, she also appeared on the Today Show in New York City, stunning the cameras in a chic black tweed set from Fashion Nova.
Sharing the fashionable moment on Instagram, she humbly captioned the carousel post with a black heart emoji, letting her outfit speak for itself.
As a Fashion Nova brand ambassador, Reese is well-known for her impeccable and on-brand style – and her morning show ensemble was no exception.
The outfit featured a cut black cropped blazer with gold buttons along with a matching mini skirt.
Fans react to Angel Reese's Today Show fashions
As always, fans showered Angel Reese with compliments!
"Baddest player ever," one fan wrote.
"Chi towns finest," another added.
"Smiling so much cuz everything is good over here," a third said.
Next up for Angel Reese is her college graduation from LSU next month before embarking on her WNBA career!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@AngelReese10