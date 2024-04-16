Angel Reese wins big at 2024 WNBA Draft with chic style and early selection!

Angel Reese's WNBA Draft night was a double win, dazzling as a top-10 pick and on the red carpet wearing a stunning hooded gown styled by Vogue's Naomi Elizee. © Collage: Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fans were eagerly awaiting Reese's outfit choice for the big night, and the future Chicago Sky star didn't disappoint!



Styled by Vogue editor Naomi Elizee, the former LSU hooper rocked a stunning black and silver hooded gown by New York City-based designer Bronx & Banco to Monday's WNBA Draft.

The dress featured a striking punched neckline and a deep open back, paired perfectly with a silver Simon Miller clutch and Christian Louboutin heels.

Despite outfit troubles along the way, including a lost original ensemble and a backup that didn't fit, Reese's red carpet look came together just two days before the big night, and she looked absolutely fabulous!

Fans couldn't tell she had any last-minute fashion hiccups as arguably the best-dressed athlete on the red carpet!