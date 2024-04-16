Angel Reese wins big at 2024 WNBA Draft with chic style and early selection!
Brooklyn, New York - Angel Reese's WNBA Draft night was a huge fashion win!
Fans were eagerly awaiting Reese's outfit choice for the big night, and the future Chicago Sky star didn't disappoint!
Styled by Vogue editor Naomi Elizee, the former LSU hooper rocked a stunning black and silver hooded gown by New York City-based designer Bronx & Banco to Monday's WNBA Draft.
The dress featured a striking punched neckline and a deep open back, paired perfectly with a silver Simon Miller clutch and Christian Louboutin heels.
Despite outfit troubles along the way, including a lost original ensemble and a backup that didn't fit, Reese's red carpet look came together just two days before the big night, and she looked absolutely fabulous!
Fans couldn't tell she had any last-minute fashion hiccups as arguably the best-dressed athlete on the red carpet!
Angel Reese selected seventh overall in 2024 WNBA Draft
Chicago Sky is getting not only a dazzling hooper but a total fashionista. Angel Reese's draft outfit had fans going nuts!
"4 +4 is what???? ATE DOWN," one fan wrote.
"We ain't give her the name Bayou Barbie for no reason," another said.
"Yall see the bottom of them shoes!! big reese not the lil! She looks so pretty!" one fan adored.
Following her graduation from LSU this spring, Reese will move to Chicago after being selected seventh overall by the Sky in Monday's Draft.
As predicted, the Draft's top pick went to the NCAA all-time leading scorer, Caitlin Clark, who will join the Indiana Fever.
Cover photo: Collage: Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP