Angel Reese goes all out for team gift ahead of huge showdown

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Big game alert is on for Angel Reese and LSU hoops this Thursday!

LSU's Angel Reese teamed up with Beats by Dre to treat her entire hoops team to custom LSU Beats, just in time for their clash against No. 1 South Carolina. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

Reese, a star player for the Tigers basketball team and one of the highest-paid female college athletes, is making sure her team is in the zone.

Not only does Reese bring her A-game on the court, but her NIL evaluation of a whopping $1.7 million puts her in a league of her own, even surpassing some coaches in earnings. Despite her financial success, Reese remains down-to-earth and incredibly generous.

In her latest act of kindness, Reese teamed up with Beats by Dre to treat her entire squad, coaches included, to custom LSU Beats just in time for their clash against No. 1 South Carolina.

Adding a personal touch, Reese attached notes to each gift:

"Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships. Here's a little something to keep us locked in as we all push towards the postseason together. One game at a time," Reese wrote on cards given to each member of LSU hoops.

Now that's how you amp up the team spirit!