Angel Reese goes all out for team gift ahead of huge showdown

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Big game alert is on for Angel Reese and LSU hoops this Thursday!

LSU's Angel Reese teamed up with Beats by Dre to treat her entire hoops team to custom LSU Beats, just in time for their clash against No. 1 South Carolina.  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

Reese, a star player for the Tigers basketball team and one of the highest-paid female college athletes, is making sure her team is in the zone.

Not only does Reese bring her A-game on the court, but her NIL evaluation of a whopping $1.7 million puts her in a league of her own, even surpassing some coaches in earnings. Despite her financial success, Reese remains down-to-earth and incredibly generous.

In her latest act of kindness, Reese teamed up with Beats by Dre to treat her entire squad, coaches included, to custom LSU Beats just in time for their clash against No. 1 South Carolina.

Adding a personal touch, Reese attached notes to each gift:

"Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships. Here's a little something to keep us locked in as we all push towards the postseason together. One game at a time," Reese wrote on cards given to each member of LSU hoops.

Now that's how you amp up the team spirit!

Angel Reese wows LSU teammates with lavish gift

Angel Reese earned massive praise from fans for her generous gift to her LSU teammates.
Angel Reese earned massive praise from fans for her generous gift to her LSU teammates.  © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Angel Reese sent fans into a frenzy on Instagram and TikTok with her latest move – custom Beats that left them in disbelief!

"The coaches reaction!!! Priceless! Proud to be a small part of y'all family as a fan!" one fan wrote.

"The coaches being supportive only to find out they got hooked up too is the best part!" another added.

"Omg so fire – they have to release these now so I can get me a pair," one fan raved.

Angel Reese and LSU hoops are set to take on South Carolina at home on Thursday at 8 PM EST.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

