Angel Reese takes the fall for stunning Auburn loss
Auburn, Alabama - LSU basketball faced another surprising defeat, this time against unranked Auburn on Sunday night, with Angel Reese at the center of the action.
Despite Reese's impressive performance of 24 points and 11 rebounds, the game's crucial moment saw her miss the opportunity to tie the score and force overtime.
In the closing seconds, down by 2 points, Coach Mulkey called for an isolation play with Reese positioned near half-court.
Attempting to navigate through Auburn's defense for a crucial layup, Reese had the ball stolen by Jamya Mino-Young. This led to Mino-Young being fouled by Reese, sending her to the free-throw line.
The outcome of the game saw the Auburn Tigers defeating the reigning national champions, prompting Reese to express her frustration to LSU fans about the unexpected loss.
Angel Reese apologizes to fans over loss to Auburn
Following the loss, Angel Reese took responsibility for the loss on Twitter.
"This one was on me. We good! Geaux Tigers!" she tweeted.
Fans didn't want to accept her apology, however, instead blaming the loss on Coach Mulkey and the rest of the team.
"Appreciate this but coach has to draw up something that’ll actually set y’all up for success in that situation," one fan responded.
"No, it definitely was not, but leaders aren't afraid to take the blame, and I respect that," another added.
"No tf it wasn’t Angel. Tell the guards to defend & get their shot up. You’re the only one who showed up tonight on both ends," a third fan wrote.
Angel Reese and LSU hoops will be back on the court on Thursday against Alabama at 9 PM ET.
Cover photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP