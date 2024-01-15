Angel Reese takes the fall for stunning Auburn loss

Auburn, Alabama - LSU basketball faced another surprising defeat, this time against unranked Auburn on Sunday night, with Angel Reese at the center of the action.

Despite Reese's impressive performance of 24 points and 11 rebounds, the game's crucial moment saw her miss the opportunity to tie the score and force overtime.

In the closing seconds, down by 2 points, Coach Mulkey called for an isolation play with Reese positioned near half-court.

Attempting to navigate through Auburn's defense for a crucial layup, Reese had the ball stolen by Jamya Mino-Young. This led to Mino-Young being fouled by Reese, sending her to the free-throw line.

The outcome of the game saw the Auburn Tigers defeating the reigning national champions, prompting Reese to express her frustration to LSU fans about the unexpected loss.