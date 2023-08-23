Angel Reese goes full model mode in stunning Teen Vogue feature
New York, New York - Per hip-hop rapper Drake's wise words, Angel Reese can officially call herself a model!
Drake caused a virtual frenzy with his iconic lyrics, "Don't tell me that you model if you ain't been in Vogue," from the 2022 track Jimmy Cooks.
Few can say they meet this criteria, but joining this illustrious lineup is none other than Angel Reese, the standout NCAA basketball sensation from LSU, who left the online world awestruck by unveiling her latest feature in Teen Vogue.
"don't tell me that you a model if you ain't been in Vogue or whatever Drake said," the 21-year-old captioned her post from Wednesday.
The Teen Vogue snapshots of Reese swiftly spread across the internet, driving fans wild with excitement over her feature.
Angel Reese creates a fan frenzy with gorgeous magazine shoot
Reese has been consistently astonishing her fans with remarkable achievements, but her most recent appearance in Teen Vogue appears to be her most significant accomplishment yet.
"I done fell in love wit a Barbie n she legit wit it," Reese's boyfriend and fellow hooper, Cam'Ron Fletcher, wrote.
"ATE DOWNNN," one fan hyped.
"stop playing with angel reese," another added.
"This the one," teammate Hailey Vanlith commented.
A senior on the LSU women's hoops team, Reese will look to lead the Lady Tigers to defend their national title in her final NCAA season.
Cover photo: Collage: Maddie Meyer & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP