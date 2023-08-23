Angel Reese goes full model mode in stunning Teen Vogue feature

New York, New York - Per hip-hop rapper Drake's wise words, Angel Reese can officially call herself a model!

Angel Reese, the standout basketball sensation from LSU, left the online world awestruck on Wednesday morning by unveiling her latest Teen Vogue feature. © Collage: Maddie Meyer & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Drake caused a virtual frenzy with his iconic lyrics, "Don't tell me that you model if you ain't been in Vogue," from the 2022 track Jimmy Cooks.

Few can say they meet this criteria, but joining this illustrious lineup is none other than Angel Reese, the standout NCAA basketball sensation from LSU, who left the online world awestruck by unveiling her latest feature in Teen Vogue.

"don't tell me that you a model if you ain't been in Vogue or whatever Drake said," the 21-year-old captioned her post from Wednesday.

The Teen Vogue snapshots of Reese swiftly spread across the internet, driving fans wild with excitement over her feature.