Angel Reese goes viral after asking her Chicago fans for food recs!
Chicago, Illinois - What Chicago food spots should Angel Reese hit up next?
Chicago's newest star forward Angel Reese is exploring the city's culinary delights!
In a viral tweet, Reese shared her foodie-fueled excitement for trying out new Chicago foods.
The No. 7 pick in this year's WNBA Draft revealed that Chicago's deep-dish style of pizza is tasty, and their chicken is fire.
"Harold's chicken is bussing, I ain't gone lie to you," she told reporters from WGN9 News.
"The chicken here is fire."
Reese didn't stop there! Following the interview, the self-confessed foodie took to X to ask her fans to share good grub spots.
"I’m such a foodie so lmk all the good food spots in Chicago!!" she tweeted.
Fans send Angel Reese an avalanche of food recommendations
Thousands of fans came flooding to Angel Reese's post, sending in their favorite bites around Chicago!
The soon-to-be 22-year-old will have plenty of options to choose from as she prepares for her WNBA debut against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.
Angel Reese and Chicago Sky showdown against Minnesota is set for 9 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/@Reese10Angel