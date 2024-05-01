Angel Reese goes viral after asking her Chicago fans for food recs!

Chicago, Illinois - What Chicago food spots should Angel Reese hit up next?

After sharing her favorite food spots in Chicago, Angel Reese took to Twitter to ask her fans for new food recommendations! © Collage: Screenshots/Twitter/@Reese10Angel

Chicago's newest star forward Angel Reese is exploring the city's culinary delights!

In a viral tweet, Reese shared her foodie-fueled excitement for trying out new Chicago foods.

The No. 7 pick in this year's WNBA Draft revealed that Chicago's deep-dish style of pizza is tasty, and their chicken is fire.

"Harold's chicken is bussing, I ain't gone lie to you," she told reporters from WGN9 News.

"The chicken here is fire."

Reese didn't stop there! Following the interview, the self-confessed foodie took to X to ask her fans to share good grub spots.

"I’m such a foodie so lmk all the good food spots in Chicago!!" she tweeted.