Angel Reese shares emotional reaction to Megan Thee Stallion's shoutout

Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese was in awe when one of her own idols, Megan Thee Stallion , spilled that she hails her as her basketball icon!

Angel Reese (l.) was in awe when one of her own idols, Megan Thee Stallion, spilled that she hails her as her basketball icon! © Collage: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo & UPI Photo

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Megan revealed that her recording studio has a basketball hoop set up in the back, and she often opts to shoot some hoops when she's in a rut musically.

"I be thinking I'm really Angel Reese when I be back there," she quipped.

After a fan shared the podcast moment via X, the Chicago Sky rookie caught wind of it and shared an adorable reply.

"my stallion sister said what she saidddd," Angel wrote, adding on a crying emoji and a heart.

This isn't the first time the stars have crossed paths, as the former LSU hooper made a surprise appearance on stage at Megan's Hot Girl Summer Tour show in Chicago back in May.

As she continues to make waves in her debut WNBA season, Angel can add another impressive milestone to her resume.