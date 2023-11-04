Angel Reese rocks high-glam fashion in stunning new TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese may be known as the "Bayou Barbie," but the 6'3" hooper might have just earned herself a new title after her latest TikTok went viral.

Angel Reese flaunted her glamorous sense of style in a viral TikTok shared on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

The 21-year-old LSU sensation isn't just a powerhouse on the basketball court!

She's a fashion maven, particularly when it comes to flaunting her tall-girl style.

Despite standing well over 6 feet on her own, she fearlessly rocks high heels and fully embraces her stunning beauty.

In her most recent TikTok posted on Friday, Reese ignited the fashion scene with a video titled "stallion," a new nickname given to her by her devoted fans.

In the video, the college basketball star sported a jaw-dropping black strapless dress with a thigh-high slit and alluring side cut-outs, sending her fans into a frenzy of excitement.

"Jaw on the floor! Looking good lady," one fan wrote.

"Purrrrr - ateeee downnnnnn," another added.