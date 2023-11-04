Angel Reese rocks high-glam fashion in stunning new TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese may be known as the "Bayou Barbie," but the 6'3" hooper might have just earned herself a new title after her latest TikTok went viral.
The 21-year-old LSU sensation isn't just a powerhouse on the basketball court!
She's a fashion maven, particularly when it comes to flaunting her tall-girl style.
Despite standing well over 6 feet on her own, she fearlessly rocks high heels and fully embraces her stunning beauty.
In her most recent TikTok posted on Friday, Reese ignited the fashion scene with a video titled "stallion," a new nickname given to her by her devoted fans.
In the video, the college basketball star sported a jaw-dropping black strapless dress with a thigh-high slit and alluring side cut-outs, sending her fans into a frenzy of excitement.
"Jaw on the floor! Looking good lady," one fan wrote.
"Purrrrr - ateeee downnnnnn," another added.
Angel Reese will soon swap her high heels for sneakers as she gears up to begin her final year of NCAA hoops with the LSU Tigers at home on Monday, November 6, against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10