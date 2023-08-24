Angel Reese fans are not happy with LSU basketball schedule

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU basketball has revealed its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, and Angel Reese fans are not happy about it!

LSU basketball revealed their non-conference schedule for the upcoming season, and Angel Reese (r.) fans are not happy about it! © TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Reese took to her Instagram story to share the exciting news that she will play in her hometown, Baltimore, in her final NCAA college basketball season.

In addition to unveiling the schedule, the forward also posted the LSU women's basketball team's hype video for their non-conference games.

However, Wednesday's video received a mixed response from fans with the revelation of the teams LSU is set to face.



Despite showcasing Reese's impressive offseason achievements, including her 2023 ESPY Awards honor and appearance in Cardi B's recent music video, fans still expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of tough competition the team is set to face.

"Got to be honest, pretty disappointed. There's too many good teams out there for us to have this kind of schedule," one fan commented.

"A stacked roster and this is the schedule that was put together?" another fan wrote.

