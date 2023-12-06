Angel Reese shares blunt feelings about her preseason photo shoot stylist
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Dominating both the basketball court and the fashion scene, LSU hooper Angel Reese keeps on racking up those big wins!
Angel Reese boldly defies norms and challenges the status quo in her fashion expression.
Thanks to the creative touch of Tea Cooper, Angel Reese has taken another dazzling turn with her preseason photo shoot!
The NCAA athlete gave fans an exclusive peek behind the curtain on TikTok, revealing a jaw-dropping fusion of Old Hollywood glam and contemporary diva flair in her viral outfit.
The basketball star is clearly unstoppable, both on and off the court!
Reese didn't hold back on how she felt about Cooper's styling, saying, "[Tea Cooper] ATE DOWN!"
Fans react to Angel Reese's viral fashion TikTok
Tea Cooper's styling didn't just get a thumbs-up from Angel Reese – fans also couldn't stop gushing over Reese's look as well!
"i can’t get enough of you barbieee," one fan said.
"QUEEEEEN SLAY," another added.
"beauty and a baller," another fan wrote.
Angel Reese is set to suit up on the court Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@AngelReese10