Angel Reese shares blunt feelings about her preseason photo shoot stylist

LSU hooper Angel Reese didn't hold back on how she felt about Tea Cooper's styling in a viral TikTok that has fans going nuts.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Dominating both the basketball court and the fashion scene, LSU hooper Angel Reese keeps on racking up those big wins!

LSU hooper Angel Reese didn't hold back on how she felt about Tea Cooper's styling in a viral TikTok that has fans going nuts!
LSU hooper Angel Reese didn't hold back on how she felt about Tea Cooper's styling in a viral TikTok that has fans going nuts!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@AngelReese10

Angel Reese boldly defies norms and challenges the status quo in her fashion expression.

Thanks to the creative touch of Tea Cooper, Angel Reese has taken another dazzling turn with her preseason photo shoot!

The NCAA athlete gave fans an exclusive peek behind the curtain on TikTok, revealing a jaw-dropping fusion of Old Hollywood glam and contemporary diva flair in her viral outfit.

Taylor Swift scores end-of-year honors from Forbes and PEOPLE
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift scores end-of-year honors from Forbes and PEOPLE

The basketball star is clearly unstoppable, both on and off the court!

Reese didn't hold back on how she felt about Cooper's styling, saying, "[Tea Cooper] ATE DOWN!"

Fans react to Angel Reese's viral fashion TikTok

Tea Cooper's styling didn't just get a thumbs-up from Angel Reese – fans also couldn't stop gushing over Reese's look as well!

"i can’t get enough of you barbieee," one fan said.

"QUEEEEEN SLAY," another added.

"beauty and a baller," another fan wrote.

Tea Cooper's styling didn't just get a thumbs-up from Angel Reese as fans couldn't stop gushing over Reese's look as well!
Tea Cooper's styling didn't just get a thumbs-up from Angel Reese as fans couldn't stop gushing over Reese's look as well!  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

Angel Reese is set to suit up on the court Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@AngelReese10

More on Angel Reese: