Angel Reese shuts the internet down with fly pregame fit
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is once again making waves in the fashion scene!
Before the LSU showdown against Texas A&M on Thursday night, Reese set the internet on fire with a pregame fit that left fans buzzing!
Taking inspiration from NBA and WNBA players who flaunt their best street-style looks on their way to the sports arena, Reese made a stylish entrance from the tunnels to the hardwood.
Before stepping into the spotlight of paparazzi cameras, the hooper treated fans to a sneak peek of her outfit on TikTok, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the head-turning ensemble.
The look featured a trendy green Prada beanie and earrings paired elegantly with a Fashion Nova crop jacket, Givenchy boots, and a chic Chanel purse.
Talk about all-star style!
Angel Reese's pregame look has her fans talking!
Angel Reese's pregame outfit was a true showstopper, capturing the attention of fans who couldn't get enough of her style!
"Just flex on me for no reason," one fan wrote.
A second added, "You look tf good."
"Gorgeousssssss," another raved.
Angel Reese will be back on the court on Sunday against Auburn at 3 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@AngelReese10