Angel Reese shuts the internet down with fly pregame fit

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is once again making waves in the fashion scene!

Before the LSU showdown against Texas A&M on Thursday night, Reese set the internet on fire with a pregame fit that left fans buzzing!

Taking inspiration from NBA and WNBA players who flaunt their best street-style looks on their way to the sports arena, Reese made a stylish entrance from the tunnels to the hardwood.

Before stepping into the spotlight of paparazzi cameras, the hooper treated fans to a sneak peek of her outfit on TikTok, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the head-turning ensemble.

Angel Reese turns heads with "real thang" tall girl clothing review
The look featured a trendy green Prada beanie and earrings paired elegantly with a Fashion Nova crop jacket, Givenchy boots, and a chic Chanel purse.

Talk about all-star style!

Angel Reese's pregame look has her fans talking!

Angel Reese's pregame outfit was a true showstopper, capturing the attention of fans who couldn't get enough of her style!

"Just flex on me for no reason," one fan wrote.

A second added, "You look tf good."

"Gorgeousssssss," another raved.

Angel Reese will be back on the court on Sunday against Auburn at 3 PM ET.

