Angel Reese shuts the internet down with fly pregame fit

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is once again making waves in the fashion scene!

Angel Reese set the internet on fire with her pregame outfit ahead of the LSU vs. Texas A&M game on Thursday night. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@AngelReese10

Before the LSU showdown against Texas A&M on Thursday night, Reese set the internet on fire with a pregame fit that left fans buzzing!

Taking inspiration from NBA and WNBA players who flaunt their best street-style looks on their way to the sports arena, Reese made a stylish entrance from the tunnels to the hardwood.

Before stepping into the spotlight of paparazzi cameras, the hooper treated fans to a sneak peek of her outfit on TikTok, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the head-turning ensemble.

The look featured a trendy green Prada beanie and earrings paired elegantly with a Fashion Nova crop jacket, Givenchy boots, and a chic Chanel purse.

Talk about all-star style!