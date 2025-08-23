Noah Cyrus reveals the powerful lessons she's learned from Miley
Los Angeles, California - Noah Cyrus watched her older sister Miley blaze a path in the music world – and learned plenty along the way!
The 25-year-old singer told People that seeing Miley evolve from Hannah Montana to her rowdy Bangerz era gave her perspective before she launched her own music career.
"I really saw [her early career] from the perspective of a sister and as a kid," Noah said.
"By the time she was done with Hannah [Montana], I wasn't even driving a car yet – I didn't even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective."
She added that watching Miley helped her think ahead: "If that happens to me, how do I handle it?' So I've had a great role model for how it all works."
As she grew older, Noah realized that Miley's experiences offered guidance on navigating the music industry.
"I did experience... good examples of what to do or what not to do or what to let someone do or what means you're getting taken advantage of."
Noah Cyrus dishes on her new album and the inspiration behind it
The sisters have collaborated over the years, including a live duet of Noah's I Got So High That I Saw Jesus and a New Year's Eve performance of Dolly Parton's Jolene.
Noah's latest album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, is a family affair, featuring contributions from four generations of Cyruses.
Her father, Billy Ray, co-wrote a song, and her brother Braison penned the Fleet Foxes duet Don't Put It All on Me, inspired by Noah herself.
She co-produced the record, which also includes a hymn recorded by her great-grandfather and sung by her grandfather.
"It really was beautiful to have that bloodline [running] through the record," she said, even though the family has had their fair share of alleged feuds in recent years.
Noah will bring the album to life on her upcoming tour, launching September 12.
Cover photo: Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE & JASON DAVIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP