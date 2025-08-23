Noah Cyrus reveals the powerful lessons she's learned from Miley

Los Angeles, California - Noah Cyrus watched her older sister Miley blaze a path in the music world – and learned plenty along the way!

Noah Cyrus (r.) revealed the lessons she learned from watching her big sister Miley navigate the music industry. © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE & JASON DAVIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 25-year-old singer told People that seeing Miley evolve from Hannah Montana to her rowdy Bangerz era gave her perspective before she launched her own music career.

"I really saw [her early career] from the perspective of a sister and as a kid," Noah said.

"By the time she was done with Hannah [Montana], I wasn't even driving a car yet – I didn't even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective."

She added that watching Miley helped her think ahead: "If that happens to me, how do I handle it?' So I've had a great role model for how it all works."

As she grew older, Noah realized that Miley's experiences offered guidance on navigating the music industry.

"I did experience... good examples of what to do or what not to do or what to let someone do or what means you're getting taken advantage of."