Angel Reese slam dunks trailblazing TIME100 NEXT honor!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - On Wednesday, NCAA basketball champion Angel Reese secured a coveted spot on the TIME100 Next list as an innovator, all thanks to the nomination from WNBA star Candace Parker.

LSU's Angel Reese has secured a coveted spot on the TIME100 Next list. © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Much like the Time 100, the TIME100 NEXT list spotlights emerging figures and "rising stars."

The list showcases profiles authored by established Time 100 alumni.

LSU hoops sensation Reese is the latest sports figure to earn the prestigious honor after setting the college basketball world in a blaze last season.

The senior Tiger set the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles in a single season and compiled an impressive list of honors, including Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Final Four, BET Sportswoman of the Year, and ESPY Best Breakthrough Athlete.

"She's ripping the sport open and tearing back the layers. Basketball is about work, effort, and energy, and Angel always brings all three," Parker said about Angel.

"Her tenacity and confidence on the court make her such an exciting player to watch — it's incredible to see her stand in her power and make such a big impact on women’s basketball, especially this early in her career."