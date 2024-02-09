Angel Reese slam dunks with high-glam look for game day

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Thanks to Giorgi Armani, LSU baller Angel Reese is rocking a rosy glow like never before!

LSU hooper Angel Reese just unveiled two blush makeup kits sent by the fashion powerhouse Giorgi Armani, leaving fans absolutely floored. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

If you thought her latest TikToks had a filter, think again!

In a video that's gone viral since it was posted on Friday, Angel took fans on a pre-game makeup journey sponsored by Armani, and let's just say fans are eating it up!

Mixing a cherry-colored blush with a pop of vibrant pink, the hooper crafted a light look that's turning heads and giving top beauty gurus a run for their money!

But Angel didn't stop there, as she followed up her viral TikTok with another, flaunting her pregame makeup routine that fans absolutely adored!

"The skin is TEAAAA," one fan wrote.

"so so gorgeoussss," another added.