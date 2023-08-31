Angel Reese stuns fans with new hairstyle in viral TikToks: "Girl ate that"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Much like her surprise NIL endorsements , Angel Reese is known for popping out with new hairstyles, and is taking fans by storm with her latest!

In new viral TikTok videos, LSU hooper Angel Reese revealed her sleek, bone-straight hairdo that fans can't get enough of! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Like Pocahontas, Angel Reese's new bundles look like they're ready to be flowing in the colors of the wind!

In a series of three new viral TikTok videos dropped late Wednesday, the LSU superstar hooper revealed her sleek, bone-straight new hairdo that's laid for the gods!

Reese's incredibly long hair has fans in a frenzy, as its length is so astonishing that it's seems impossible to tell in the video where it actually ends.

In the first clip, she reveals it's 38 inches and courtesy of Cruz Textures.

With thousands of views, likes, and comments combined on the TikToks, fans can't get enough of the athlete's new style!

"oh ur eating," one fan wrote.

"Angel always eatsssss," another added.

"Girl ate that," another fan agreed.