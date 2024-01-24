Angel Reese stunts on TikTok with another fab new hairstyle

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - It was just a matter of time before Angel Reese unleashed a fresh hairdo!

Just a day after clapping back at glam critiques, Angel Reese showed off another new gameday hairstyle to the delight of her adoring fans! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@AngelReese10

This LSU hooper always stays one step ahead of her fan base with the glamorous looks.

Just a day after clapping back at critics of her style, Reese took TikTok by storm with another fabulous video in which the NCAA champ changed out her hairstyle once again!

Reese is now rocking Rapunzel-esque waist-length jumbo boho braids.

The star even paid a little homage to her constant hair change with the viral reel's fun audio snippet!

"Miss keep her hair done, got her hair done again," the audio says.

With tens of thousands of views and comments, fans are going absolutely bonkers over Reese's new look.

"Gonna get some angel Reese braids," one fan said.

"HAIR ALWAYS EATS," another hyped.