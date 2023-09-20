Angel Reese wows with fashionable fit at Sexxy Red & Lil Baby concert

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese and teammate Hailey Van Lith are those girls!

In their latest shenanigans, Angel Reese attended Sexxy Red and Lil Baby concert with teammate Hailey Van Lith swooning fans with their gorgeous fits. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

During the NCAA basketball offseason, Hailey Vanlith transferred to LSU, and ever since, she's been linking up with her superstar teammate, Angel Reese.

In the duo's latest shenanigans, the hooping duo attended Sexxy Red and Lil Baby concert, making fans swoon with their gorgeous fits.

In a viral TikTok Reese shared on Tuesday, the two teammates were seen enjoying a divas' night out as the "it girls," as Reese aptly branded them in her caption.

Over on her Instagram story, the 2023 ESPY Breakthrough Athlete honoree kept fans updated with a series of pictures flaunting her glammed-up concert look.

Reese rocked a super cute beanie, a sassy cropped graphic tee, and a chic belted mini skirt to the show. The college athlete topped off the ensemble with a Balenciaga purse and Givenchy boots.

Fashion game on point!