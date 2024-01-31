Angel Reese wows with luscious new graduation hairdo

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Guess who's breaking the internet with another killer new hairstyle? It's none other than Angel Reese, and she's serving looks that have fans absolutely losing their minds!

Prepping for her graduation pictures on Thursday, Angel Reese teased her fabulous new hair and fans absolutely lost it. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@AngelReese10

Prepping for her graduation pictures on Thursday, Angel teased her fabulous new hair on Instagram, but the real show went down on TikTok where she dropped a series of videos showcasing her glam transformation.

Picture Old Hollywood vibes, a flawless side part, and luxurious body waves cascading down past her shoulders.

Talk about a slay!



But here's the best part – Angel isn't keeping the secrets to herself.

In a separate TikTok clip, she spilled the tea on her weave-ologist extraordinaire Hanna, the genius behind the jaw-dropping hairstyle. It's all about sharing the love and giving credit where it's due!

Get ready to be shook, because Angel Reese is not just back – she's back with a hair game that's on a whole new level!