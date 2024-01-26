Angel Reese takes the fall for huge LSU game loss
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese will have to tighten up on the court as March Madness approaches.
In the highly anticipated clash against the nation's top-ranked team, LSU fell short in securing a crucial victory and the pivotal moments of the game saw standout player Angel Reese fouling out.
With only four minutes left in the final quarter and the Tigers holding on to a slim 67-65 lead, Reese committed a crucial foul against Raven Johnson, marking a turning point in LSU's defeat.
South Carolina capitalized on this opportunity, outscoring LSU 11-3 and narrowly clinching a 79-76 victory to maintain their undefeated record.
In the aftermath of the challenging loss, Angel Reese addressed the disappointed LSU Tiger fans via X.
"I’m a DAWG. Respect me. This game was on me but I’m rocking with my girls day in & day out! GEAUX TIGERS!" Reese tweeted.
South Carolina's victory marks LSU's second defeat in the last four games, which Reese also shouldered responsibility for.
Fans react to Angel Reese's tweet
Many LSU fans were understandably pretty upset after the school's significant loss, and Angel Reese's tweet didn't sit well with them either.
"'Dawgs' don’t have to beg for respect," one fan wrote.
Another added, "If you have to tell people you’re a dawg you’re probably not a dawg."
"Taking accountability and not placing blame on another player. Respect. Geaux Tigers!," one fan said.
"Y’all played one hell of a game last night!"
Angel Reese and LSU will be back on the court on Monday against Mississippi State. Will you be tuning in?
Cover photo: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP