Angel Reese takes the fall for huge LSU game loss

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese will have to tighten up on the court as March Madness approaches.

In the aftermath of the challenging loss against No. 1 South Carolina, Angel Reese took to Twitter to address the disappointed fans for fouling out the game. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the highly anticipated clash against the nation's top-ranked team, LSU fell short in securing a crucial victory and the pivotal moments of the game saw standout player Angel Reese fouling out.

With only four minutes left in the final quarter and the Tigers holding on to a slim 67-65 lead, Reese committed a crucial foul against Raven Johnson, marking a turning point in LSU's defeat.

South Carolina capitalized on this opportunity, outscoring LSU 11-3 and narrowly clinching a 79-76 victory to maintain their undefeated record.

In the aftermath of the challenging loss, Angel Reese addressed the disappointed LSU Tiger fans via X.

"I’m a DAWG. Respect me. This game was on me but I’m rocking with my girls day in & day out! GEAUX TIGERS!" Reese tweeted.

South Carolina's victory marks LSU's second defeat in the last four games, which Reese also shouldered responsibility for.