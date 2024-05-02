Angel Reese's whirlwind life update goes TikTok viral!

Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese seems to be settling into Chicago very nicely, and she gave fans the pics to prove it!

Former LSU star Angel Reese offered her fans a glimpse into her new life as a WNBA player for the Chicago Sky through her TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Reese10Angel

On TikTok, the former LSU star gave her adoring fans a sneak peek into her new life as a WNBA player for the Chicago Sky.

She shared a carousel of her most recent adventures around Chicago, including some stylish mirror selfies, sweet team dinners, practice day snapshots, and some glam beauty shots – plus her cute pup, of course!

Oh, and we can't forget about her new butterfly tattoo.

Reese posted the TikTok without a caption, but her fans still had a lot to say for her ahead of this exciting new chapter in her life!

"blue and yellow looking FIRE on you," one fan gushed in the comments of Reese's latest post.



"My favorite Barbie - new tat," another wrote. "OKAYYYY," Angel responded to the fan cheekily.

"Chi Barbie - keep grinding," another fan encouraged the athlete.