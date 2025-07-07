Kim Kardashian mourns death of childhood best friend: "We'll always have a piece of you"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the death of one of her "lifer" pals, Lindsay May Palevsky.

Kim Kardashian (r.) honored her late childhood friend Lindsay May Palevsky (l.) in a n emotional post over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 44-year-old reality star honored her late childhood friend over the weekend, revealing that she "waited months" to post a tribute because she "couldn't find the right words."

But after Lindsay's recent birthday, Kim decided it was time.

"I know you'd probably roll your eyes at me posting anything – especially since you didn't really even have social media – but I couldn't go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it," she wrote.

Lindsay was among the SKIMS mogul's beloved "lifers" group, which consists of her longtime best friends from childhood.

The gang frequently reunited for girls' trips, including their lake getaways, which Kim recalled fondly in her tribute.

"Looking back at these pictures from a year ago, I feel so grateful for all the memories we made," she said. "We miss you so f**king much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you."

Lindsay passed away last November after a lengthy battle with a rare form of cancer.