Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage fall apart because of differing parenting styles?

Los Angeles, California - The bitter feud between ex-Hollywood dream couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been going on since their separation in 2016 .

The love story between Angelina Jolie (l.) and Brad Pitt (r.) began in 2005 and ended in divorce in 2016. © MARK RALSTON/AFP

An insider revealed to People that Brangelina had probably never agreed on parenting issues.



"During their marriage, they had very different parenting styles. Brad grew up with structure and wanted more rules for the kids," the source explains.

"Angie had a different upbringing and wanted the kids to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from a young age," the insider said.

Angelina, on the other hand, wanted her children to be independent and responsible for their own plans.

Brad and Angelina probably came into conflict over this, but "always have the same vision for their kids' future. They wanted the kids to thrive by experiencing the world first-hand and not only learn from traditional schooling," the source continued.