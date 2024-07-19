Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage fall apart because of differing parenting styles?
Los Angeles, California - The bitter feud between ex-Hollywood dream couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been going on since their separation in 2016.
An insider revealed to People that Brangelina had probably never agreed on parenting issues.
"During their marriage, they had very different parenting styles. Brad grew up with structure and wanted more rules for the kids," the source explains.
"Angie had a different upbringing and wanted the kids to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from a young age," the insider said.
Brad and Angelina probably came into conflict over this, but "always have the same vision for their kids' future. They wanted the kids to thrive by experiencing the world first-hand and not only learn from traditional schooling," the source continued.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are always there for their children
Despite quarrels, they both still take great care of their six children, as another insider told People.
Although Brad has "virtually no contact" with his older children Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), and Shiloh (18), he still has visitation rights for the youngest ones – twins Knox and Vivienne (both 16).
Recently Shiloh made a request that "Pitt" be dropped from her surname.
Cover photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP