What's the tea on these new Angelina Jolie dating rumors?
Malibu, California - Angelina Jolie raised eyebrows when she was spotted out with billionaire environmentalist heir David Mayer de Rothschild. Is there a new couple on the horizon?
Is Angie getting her groove back?
The 47-year-old actor unknowingly sparked dating rumors with the 44-year-old billionaire when they were spotted out and about in Malibu.
According to Page Six, the two were grabbing a bite to eat at popular celebrity spot Nobu on Thursday, and the outing reportedly lasted at least three hours.
As seen in pics from their low-key day trip, Angelina kept it casual with a black dress that featured cutouts on the side, which she accessorized with a pair of black heels and matching sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Rothschild kept things laid back with a pair of jeans, a blue shirt, and a blue jacket that he paired with black shoes.
As of now, it hasn't been confirmed whether this was a date or just a casual lunch outing with a billionaire.I
The last time the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star sparked dating rumors was with The Weeknd, though that gossip fizzled out without explanation.
Cover photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP