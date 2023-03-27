What's the tea on these new Angelina Jolie dating rumors?

Has Angelina Jolie moved on? The Maleficent star was spotted on a low-key lunch date with billionaire environmentalist heir David Mayer de Rothschild.

By Elyse Johnson

Malibu, California - Angelina Jolie raised eyebrows when she was spotted out with billionaire environmentalist heir David Mayer de Rothschild. Is there a new couple on the horizon?

Angelina Jolie may have gotten her groove back after being spotted on a low-key lunch outing with a billionaire!
Is Angie getting her groove back?

The 47-year-old actor unknowingly sparked dating rumors with the 44-year-old billionaire when they were spotted out and about in Malibu.

According to Page Six, the two were grabbing a bite to eat at popular celebrity spot Nobu on Thursday, and the outing reportedly lasted at least three hours.

As seen in pics from their low-key day trip, Angelina kept it casual with a black dress that featured cutouts on the side, which she accessorized with a pair of black heels and matching sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Rothschild kept things laid back with a pair of jeans, a blue shirt, and a blue jacket that he paired with black shoes.

As of now, it hasn't been confirmed whether this was a date or just a casual lunch outing with a billionaire.I

The last time the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star sparked dating rumors was with The Weeknd, though that gossip fizzled out without explanation.

Angelina has been focused on her kids amid the drama with ex-hubby Brad Pitt, but we'll be keeping tabs on this potential romance!

