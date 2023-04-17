Angus Cloud hit with drug addiction and abuse allegations by former manager
Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Angus Cloud's former manager shared concerning details about his alleged drug abuse.
On Saturday, Cloud's ex-manager Diomi Cordero shared a lengthy Twitter post featuring screenshots that detail why he ended his professional relationship with the actor.
Per the tweets, Cordero stated that he quit working with Cloud back in February 2022 and accused the 24-year-old rapper of being addicted to prescription drugs and alleged that Cloud once vomited in his face as he was performing CPR on the actor after he allegedly overdosed.
Cordero claims that he and Cloud allegedly met in rehab and developed a "close bond" before professionally working together in April 2021.
The North Hollywood star's former talent manager said that the relationship "became extremely abusive," adding that he "had gone to the extent of degrading me publicly in front of his friends & even my colleagues."
Angus Cloud's allegedly troubling behavior revealed
The talent manager also detailed that he quit after Cloud was invited to attend a Versace fashion show in Europe, but a few days before the trip, Cordero was alerted that Cloud wanted to go with his pals instead.
"As a result of my resignation, for over a year, I have been pursuing the collection of my outstanding management commissions from Angus, totaling over $60,000," he further tweeted.
"Despite repeated attempts to resolve this matter amicably, I have yet to receive any of the payments owed to me."
The latest news follows an incident in February when the star was reported missing after being involved in a car accident and fleeing the scene. Cloud has yet to publicly comment on Cordero's latest claims.
