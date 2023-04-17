Angus Cloud hit with drug addiction and abuse allegations by former manager

Angus Cloud has been accused of abusing drugs and owing his former manager a large sum of money. © AMMAR ABD RABBO / RED SEA FILM FESTIVAL

On Saturday, Cloud's ex-manager Diomi Cordero shared a lengthy Twitter post featuring screenshots that detail why he ended his professional relationship with the actor.

Per the tweets, Cordero stated that he quit working with Cloud back in February 2022 and accused the 24-year-old rapper of being addicted to prescription drugs and alleged that Cloud once vomited in his face as he was performing CPR on the actor after he allegedly overdosed.

Cordero claims that he and Cloud allegedly met in rehab and developed a "close bond" before professionally working together in April 2021.

The North Hollywood star's former talent manager said that the relationship "became extremely abusive," adding that he "had gone to the extent of degrading me publicly in front of his friends & even my colleagues."