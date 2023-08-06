Angus Cloud's mother denies rumors that his death was "intentional"

Los Angeles, California - After the tragic death of Angus Cloud, the late Euphoria star 's mother is speaking out about the ongoing speculation surrounding his passing.

Angus Cloud's mother has denied speculation that the Euphoria star's tragic death was "intentional." © Chris Delmas / AFP

The 25-year-old actor was found dead on July 31 at his family's home in Oakland, California, with his loved ones revealing that he had been struggling after the recent death of his father.

No cause of death has been confirmed.

On Friday, Lisa Cloud took to Facebook to affirm that her son "did not intend to end his life" despite the overwhelming grief.

"I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," she wrote. "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved."

"He did not intend to end his life," she confirmed.

Lisa added after she hugged him that night, he said he would see her in the morning. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that," she said.

"I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."