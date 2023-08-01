Zendaya honors Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud after his tragic death
On Monday, TMZ broke the news that the 25-year-old had passed away at his family's home in Oakland, California.
Cloud was best known to the public for his role as Fezco on the HBO drama, and Zendaya penned an emotional message honoring her co-star on Tuesday.
"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," she began under a black-and-white photo of the actor.
"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh."
She continued on to add that while many like to refer to people who "could light up any room they entered," no one embodied that quite as he did.
"I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."
Zendaya encouraged everyone to "be kind and patient" because "grief looks different for everyone."
Cloud's cause of death has not yet been confirmed. TMZ has reported that his mother made a call to 911 about a "possible overdose" and that the actor was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the family's statement, they revealed that Cloud had been struggling after the recent death of his father, with a source close to the family telling the outlet that he was "battling severe suicidal thoughts."
"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," Cloud's family said.
Several of Zendaya's Euphoria co-stars have also paid tribute online, including Javon Walton, Storm Reid, and Sydney Sweeney.
If you or someone you know need help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
