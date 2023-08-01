Zendaya honors Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud after his tragic death

Zendaya penned an emotional message honoring her co-star Angus Cloud after his tragic death was confirmed on Monday. © Chris Delmas / AFP

On Monday, TMZ broke the news that the 25-year-old had passed away at his family's home in Oakland, California.

Cloud was best known to the public for his role as Fezco on the HBO drama, and Zendaya penned an emotional message honoring her co-star on Tuesday.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," she began under a black-and-white photo of the actor.

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh."

She continued on to add that while many like to refer to people who "could light up any room they entered," no one embodied that quite as he did.

"I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Zendaya encouraged everyone to "be kind and patient" because "grief looks different for everyone."