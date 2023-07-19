Annabelle Ham's family reveals YouTube star's cause of death

Atlanta, Georgia - YouTuber Annabelle Ham has died at the age of just 22 after suffering an epileptic seizure, her family has revealed.

YouTube influencer Annabelle Ham has died at just 22 years old. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/annabelle_ham

Anabelle Ham shared beauty tutorials, shopping sprees, and her life as a college student in Georgia with her 73,000 followers on Instagram and an additional 77,000 on YouTube.

Ham's family took to her Instagram account to share the sad news of her passing and a family photo.

"We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven," they wrote.

The family continued to say that the YouTuber had struggled with her health for a long time and that she wanted to raise awareness about it.

"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved."