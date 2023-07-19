Annabelle Ham's family reveals YouTube star's cause of death
Atlanta, Georgia - YouTuber Annabelle Ham has died at the age of just 22 after suffering an epileptic seizure, her family has revealed.
Anabelle Ham shared beauty tutorials, shopping sprees, and her life as a college student in Georgia with her 73,000 followers on Instagram and an additional 77,000 on YouTube.
Ham's family took to her Instagram account to share the sad news of her passing and a family photo.
"We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven," they wrote.
The family continued to say that the YouTuber had struggled with her health for a long time and that she wanted to raise awareness about it.
"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest. Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved."
Annabelle Ham is said to have disappeared after a bachelorette party
The Daily Mail reported Ham was attending a bachelorette party in Fairhope, Alabama, over the weekend when she was reported missing. She was found dead on Saturday. The authorities reportedly do not suspect foul play.
In their message about Ham's passing, her family asked that people refrain from spreading speculations about her death and asked for privacy, saying: "There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life."
"Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you," they added.
The social media star's followers were quick to offer their condolences, thoughts, and prayers in the comments.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/annabelle_ham