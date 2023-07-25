Arch Manning gets college starter rumors buzzing after first NIL deal
Austin, Texas - Arch Manning has yet to throw a college football in during an official game, but the touted incoming freshman already has the sports world buzzing!
In early spring, Arch Manning raised several eyebrows when his Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed the freshman phenom won’t accept NIL money until he becomes a starter for the team - a rule his legendary NFL grandfather enforced.
Then, it was decided Arch will be the team's third-string quarterback this season, behind starter Quinn Ewers and backup Maalik Murphy.
Yet now, after announcing his first Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal on Tuesday, the college football world is wondering whether the touted passer will see some starts on the field this year after all.
In his first NIL deal, an "exclusive partnership" with Panini America, Arch Manning is auctioning off an autographed "Arch Manning Throwback Black Prizm" 1-of-1 trading card.
All proceeds will benefit a Central Texas nonprofit through St. David’s Healthcare and St. David’s Foundation.
Fans react to Arch Manning's first NIL Deal
Arch isn't the only one excited about his first major brand deal!
College football fans across the country stampeded the internet, sharing major reactions.
"My boy a starter now," one fan wrote on Instagram.
"That Manning card is about to do crazy numbers," another tweeted.
"Were about to see Texas start 3 different QBs this season," another fan guessed.
Bidding is live and will close on Saturday at 9 PM ET. Bidding is currently up to $60,000.
Cover photo: College: TIM WARNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP