Arch Manning gets college starter rumors buzzing after first NIL deal

Austin, Texas - Arch Manning has yet to throw a college football in during an official game, but the touted incoming freshman already has the sports world buzzing!

Arch Manning has the college football world going nuts after announcing his first NIL deal, a partnership with Panini America. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In early spring, Arch Manning raised several eyebrows when his Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed the freshman phenom won’t accept NIL money until he becomes a starter for the team - a rule his legendary NFL grandfather enforced.

Then, it was decided Arch will be the team's third-string quarterback this season, behind starter Quinn Ewers and backup Maalik Murphy.

Yet now, after announcing his first Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal on Tuesday, the college football world is wondering whether the touted passer will see some starts on the field this year after all.

In his first NIL deal, an "exclusive partnership" with Panini America, Arch Manning is auctioning off an autographed "Arch Manning Throwback Black Prizm" 1-of-1 trading card.

All proceeds will benefit a Central Texas nonprofit through St. David’s Healthcare and St. David’s Foundation.