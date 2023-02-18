Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner a new couple alert?

Los Angeles, California - Could supermodel Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny be a new couple on the horizon? The internet has been set ablaze by the rumor mill!

Kendall Jenner (r.) and rapper Bad Bunny reportedly made out at a club in Los Angeles. © Collage: Kevin Winter & Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images via AFP

The unlikely duo has been paired together, and it's driving fans wild.

According to an anonymous report by gossip blog DeuxMoi, the "famous model sister" was spotted making out with the 28-year-old musician at the private Los Angeles club Bird Streets and engaging in a game of "tonsil hockey."

The outlet later named Kendall directly.

The outlet further claimed in its Deux U podcast that "witnesses on the scene ... saw her leave the club."

"Kendall left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny's car around," it added.

Fans on the internet have been reeling over the rumor, with many – specifically Bad Bunny fans – voicing their disapproval over the hookup.