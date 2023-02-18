Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner a new couple alert?
Los Angeles, California - Could supermodel Kendall Jenner and rapper Bad Bunny be a new couple on the horizon? The internet has been set ablaze by the rumor mill!
The unlikely duo has been paired together, and it's driving fans wild.
According to an anonymous report by gossip blog DeuxMoi, the "famous model sister" was spotted making out with the 28-year-old musician at the private Los Angeles club Bird Streets and engaging in a game of "tonsil hockey."
The outlet later named Kendall directly.
The outlet further claimed in its Deux U podcast that "witnesses on the scene ... saw her leave the club."
"Kendall left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny's car around," it added.
Fans on the internet have been reeling over the rumor, with many – specifically Bad Bunny fans – voicing their disapproval over the hookup.
Kendall Jenner ready for a new man again after love breakup?
Last year, Kendall reportedly separated from her longtime NBA star beau Devin Booker – twice.
Their first breakup was allegedly in June, followed by a brief summer reconciliation. Breakup number two was reported in November.
Afterward, rumors of the model moving on with her ex Harry Styles were running rampant.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is one of the most successful musicians in the world, especially in Latin America. He has been the top streamed artist on Spotify for the last three years in a row, with a protective and adoring fanbase.
Could he and Kendall Jenner be heating up a love story? All eyes are on the two for any more tea to be spilled.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Winter & Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images via AFP