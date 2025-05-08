Smokey Robinson breaks silence after being hit with shocking sexual assault lawsuit

Los Angeles, California - R&B star Smokey Robinson spoke out in response to a sexual assault lawsuit launched against him and his wife.

Smokey Robinson has stated that his "appalled" over the sexual assault lawsuit against him. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the suit filed on May 6, the singer – whose real name is William Robinson Jr. – and his wife Frances were accused of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, and creating a hostile work environment.

The plaintiffs, who say they worked as housekeepers also, alleged that they weren't paid minimum wage or overtime.

Robinson, gave a brief response to The Daily Mail on Wednesday, saying that he's "appalled" over the accusations against him, adding that he "can't speak about this right now."

Per NBC, The You've Really Got A Hold On Me artist's attorney Christopher Frost called the suit "simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon."

Frost continued: "Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday's news conference, as the plaintiffs' attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create."