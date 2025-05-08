Miley Cyrus' family drama escalates as Billy Ray reaches out

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus was seemingly caught between her feuding parents after her dad, Billy Ray, appeared to confirm he would be reuniting with his daughter soon.

Miley Cyrus (c.) was seemingly unfollowed by her mom Tish (l.) after her dad Billy Ray revealed he would be reuniting with his daughter. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 63-year-old country singer shared a clip of Miley on his Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, "Can't wait to see this young lady," seemingly teasing a reunion with the 32-year-old Flowers artist.

"Crazy how time flies," he added.

Shortly after Billy Ray posted the video, Miley's mom, Tish, appeared to unfollow her daughter on Instagram, sparking speculation that the reunion with Billy Ray may have hurt her feelings.

According to Page Six, though, the unfollowing was due to a "glitch," with an insider insisting that there is "no drama."

Miley's parents have been caught up in an apparent family feud after their 2022 divorce, with Miley seeming to side with her mom and growing estranged from Billy Ray.

Things escalated further in January when Miley's brother Trace shared an emotional letter to their dad expressing concern for his well-being.