Miley Cyrus' family drama escalates as Billy Ray reaches out
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus was seemingly caught between her feuding parents after her dad, Billy Ray, appeared to confirm he would be reuniting with his daughter soon.
The 63-year-old country singer shared a clip of Miley on his Instagram on Wednesday with the caption, "Can't wait to see this young lady," seemingly teasing a reunion with the 32-year-old Flowers artist.
"Crazy how time flies," he added.
Shortly after Billy Ray posted the video, Miley's mom, Tish, appeared to unfollow her daughter on Instagram, sparking speculation that the reunion with Billy Ray may have hurt her feelings.
According to Page Six, though, the unfollowing was due to a "glitch," with an insider insisting that there is "no drama."
Miley's parents have been caught up in an apparent family feud after their 2022 divorce, with Miley seeming to side with her mom and growing estranged from Billy Ray.
Things escalated further in January when Miley's brother Trace shared an emotional letter to their dad expressing concern for his well-being.
Have Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus repaired their relationship?
In the letter, Trace claimed that Billy Ray had "pushed" his children away when they tried to intervene and, as a result, the family had become fractured.
But in March, the Achy Breaky Heart artist shared a post gushing over Miley and her sister Noah's blossoming music careers.
While insiders alleged that the Wrecking Ball singer was worried that the post would draw further attention to the family drama, with Billy Ray's latest olive branch, it seems the Cyrus clan is ready to get back on the same page.
Cover photo: Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, VALERIE MACON / AFP