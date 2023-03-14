Are Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield the next dream team?

Los Angeles, California - It's official: Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh will co- star in StudioCanal's We Live In Time following their surprise Oscars appearance together. Will the two become Hollywood's next dream team?

Florence Pugh (l.) and Andrew Garfield will co-star in StudioCanal's upcoming movie, We Live In Time. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP, NATASHA CAMPOS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, two of Hollywood's hottest stars, sent fans running wild when they presented the Oscar for Best Original and Best Adapted Screenplay together on Sunday night.

Now, according to StudioCanal, the two celebs are set to co-star in the upcoming movie project We Live In Time, directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Payne.

"The plan is to shoot later this year," the studio announced on Tuesday.

Fans were already going gaga for the duo at the Oscars, and now, the new film project has sent many over the edge.

"Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are starring in a rom-com together? Oh, I am about to collapse!" tweeted a fan in response.

Pugh is known for her roles in movies such as Midsommar, Black Widow, and Don't Worry Darling. The MCU star was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020 for her role in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

Outside of Spider-man, Garfield has made waves in movies such as The Social Network, as well as his Oscar-nominated roles in the films Hacksaw Ridge and Tick, Tick ... Boom!



While the two have not previously worked together, fans are hopeful they will deliver top-tier performances in their upcoming project. And in a bout of collective guilty pleasure, fantasizing about a spark developing between them on set.