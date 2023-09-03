Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting a divorce?

Los Angeles, California - Another possible celebrity split has rocked Hollywood, as reports claim Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are on the brink of divorce!

Joe Jonas (l.) and Sophie Turner are reportedly having marital woes. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/sophiet

The 34-year-old pop singer and the Game of Thrones alum are headed for a shocking split, according to TMZ.

Insiders close to the couple dished that Joe's people have contacted and consulted with at least two LA-based divorce lawyers.

Apparently, things between the duo, who wed back in 2019 and welcomed their second daughter last year, and rocky, and they have been having problems for the last six months.

Additionally, the tipster spilled that for the last three months, the Jonas Brother member has been caring for their two daughters "pretty much all of the time."

Joe reportedly has both kids with him on the road as the band is touring in the US, and has recently been spotted ringless.

Sophie was seen in the audience supporting Joe and his brothers during their tour's opening night in NYC on August 12. After the show, Sophie posted pics on Instagram where she sweetly kissed her husband's hand as the two walked backstage through the arena. She has not posted on her IG feed since.