The Jonas Brothers kick off The Tour in NYC

Bronx, New York - The Jonas Brothers' highly anticipated music tour has begun, with their first stop electrifying Yankee Stadium in the Bronx!

The Jonas Brothers, (from l to r) Nick, Joe, and Kevin, kicked off The Tour at the Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Saturday's event marked the first concert of Nick, Kevin, and Joe's North American tour, simply titled The Tour, and kicked off the New Jersey trio's new era on home turf.

The 35-date tour takeover was first announced in January and features the brothers' latest release, also aptly called The Album.

"The tour is something we've been looking forward to for a while now," Joe explained during a TalkShopLive event earlier this summer.

"Getting this album out is one thing, but the next phase is obviously bringing it to life on a big stage."

The hometown JoBros certainly brought things to life in front of thousands of adoring fans – including one even closer to home.