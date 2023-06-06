Are Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber fighting?
Los Angeles, California - What feud? Hailey Bieber has addressed rumors that she's beefing with her fellow celebrity bestie and supermodel, Kendall Jenner.
Apparently, there's been some chatter afoot that all hasn't been well between these famous BFFs!
It all began last week when Kendall and Hailey posted separate snaps from their recent trips to France for the Monaco Grand Prix on Instagram.
While there are a million reasons why the two's paths didn't cross, some fans found it suspicious that the longtime besties were never spotted together.
Per The Sun, one Reddit user claimed that Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, didn't see Kendall at all.
The Kardashians star allegedly stayed with her rumored boo Bad Bunny and his crew. Adding to the supposed tea, Justin and Hailey were hanging with Kendall's ex, Devin Booker.
Another fan posited that Kendall and Hailey's friendship may have fallen apart as a result of the drama with Selena Gomez.
So is there any truth to the speculation?
Hailey Bieber shuts down rumors of a feud with Kendall Jenner
Well, on Saturday, Mrs. Bieber quelled the suspicious chatter with a snap that should clarify all is well between the besties.
Hailey shared a selfie of herself and Kenny on her IG story that showed the friends chilling by the pool in bikinis and captioned the post "Feuding" in a jab to all the silly gossip.
Hopefully Hailey can manage to get a break from supposed social media feuds for a while after this!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP