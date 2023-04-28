Pamela Anderson drops hot Baywatch throwback look and makes iconic move
Los Angeles, California - It's been more than three decades since Pamela Anderson made waves on the hit series Baywatch and paved her way as one of the biggest stars and sex symbols of the '90s. Now, the actor is proving the staying power of her iconic swimsuit look by making history with a new fashion collab.
Pam Anderson and her red-hot curves are taking back the beach!
The Canadian-born actor posted a new photo on Instagram that got millions of fans fired up, showing herself on the beach in a familiar-looking high-cut red one-piece swimsuit.
Yet, although the sultry shot was an obvious nod to her famous style, the 55-year-old revealed it as a brand-new piece!
After a long year of keeping the secret, "I have been so excited to share this with you," she wrote in her post.
"All my favorite ideas and tricks of the trade - All mixed into my swimwear collaboration with Frankies Bikinis," she said.
Anderson called her first swimwear collection "a dream come true."
The swimwear company is helmed by Anderson's family friend, designer Francesca Aiello, who posted a shot of the two of them in the suits to celebrate.
"We’ve teamed up with forever icon Pamela Anderson to make history with her first-ever swimwear collection," the brand said on its website. The line will include 22 pieces total, including a nod to her famous red one-piece.
Pamela Anderson fulfills a big dream with first swimwear line
Many celebrities and fans reacted to the big reveal with huge support for Anderson and her timeless beauty.
Paris Hilton left a heart-eyes emoji in the comments, while actor Kerry Washington simply wrote, "YES."
"I’m SHOOK," said actor Sharinna Allan. "Pamela taking what’s hers BACK."
"Most beautiful woman in the world," a fan gushed.
Frankies Bikinis will officially launch the swimwear line on May 4 with "soft fabrics and fun prints that reflect Pamela’s love of nature, animals and all things romance," the company said.
Anderson added it will be "raw, fun and timeless" – just like her!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/Cinema Publishers Collection & MICHAEL TRAN / AFP