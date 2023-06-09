Shakira and Lewis Hamilton spark more romance rumors!
Barcelona, Spain - Are sparks flying between Shakira and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton?
It seems that the famous pair have accidentally confirmed swirling rumors of a new romance as a friend of the racing driver recently shared a snap that shows them getting cozy in a group photo.
As PEOPLE claims to have learned from an inside source, the two lovebirds are in the early phases of dating as they get to know one another.
After a series of sightings together at public events, the insider told the magazine that they are both currently keeping things "fun and flirty."
"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," said the source, who knows both Hamilton and Shakira personally.
Just last week, the singer was spotted at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, in which Hamilton was a driver and finished second.
Has Shakira found love again after her divorce?
Afterward, Hamilton and Shakira joined a group of friends for a boisterous dinner and drinks in a small circle. Canadian singer-songwriter Mustafa the Poet posted a picture of the evening on his Instagram story.
In the picture, Hamilton is sitting right next to Shakira, embracing her waist with one hand.
The 42-year-old seems to have a serious romantic interest in someone again for the first time after the painful separation from ex-husband Gerard Piqué.
At the Billboard Woman of the Year Awards, Shakira said in her acceptance speech, "This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a woman. And what it means."
"It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," the singer continued.
Cover photo: Collage: Josep LAGO / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/mustafathepoet