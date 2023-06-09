Shakira and Lewis Hamilton spark more romance rumors!

Shakira was spotted hanging out with Lewis Hamilton in a snap shared by a friend of the driver. © Collage: Josep LAGO / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/mustafathepoet

It seems that the famous pair have accidentally confirmed swirling rumors of a new romance as a friend of the racing driver recently shared a snap that shows them getting cozy in a group photo.

As PEOPLE claims to have learned from an inside source, the two lovebirds are in the early phases of dating as they get to know one another.



After a series of sightings together at public events, the insider told the magazine that they are both currently keeping things "fun and flirty."

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," said the source, who knows both Hamilton and Shakira personally.

Just last week, the singer was spotted at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, in which Hamilton was a driver and finished second.