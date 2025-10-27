Are Sophie Turner and Chris Martin dating?

Los Angeles, California - Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has sparked dating rumors with Chris Martin – but are they true?

Sophie Turner and Chris Martin (l.) are said to be secretly dating after their respective recent splits. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old actor and the 48-year-old Coldplay frontman could be an item after they went on a "secret date," per The Daily Mail.

The outlet reported on Sunday that the two went out after Sophie allegedly ended her two-year romance with Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.

Apparently, Sophie and Perry were "seen bickering and arguing" at a "high-society" wedding in September, which led to their split.

The British aristocrat was also spotted last week at a "trendy west London nightclub" cozying up with a woman who bore an "uncanny" resemblance to his now-ex.

The Viva La Vida hitmaker, meanwhile, split from actor Dakota Johnson this summer after an on-and-off, eight-year romance.

Though the stars were quietly engaged for "years," an insider told People that their latest split "feels final this time."