Are Sophie Turner and Chris Martin dating?
Los Angeles, California - Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has sparked dating rumors with Chris Martin – but are they true?
The 29-year-old actor and the 48-year-old Coldplay frontman could be an item after they went on a "secret date," per The Daily Mail.
The outlet reported on Sunday that the two went out after Sophie allegedly ended her two-year romance with Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.
Apparently, Sophie and Perry were "seen bickering and arguing" at a "high-society" wedding in September, which led to their split.
The British aristocrat was also spotted last week at a "trendy west London nightclub" cozying up with a woman who bore an "uncanny" resemblance to his now-ex.
The Viva La Vida hitmaker, meanwhile, split from actor Dakota Johnson this summer after an on-and-off, eight-year romance.
Though the stars were quietly engaged for "years," an insider told People that their latest split "feels final this time."
Adding some more juicy gossip, Chris – who was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow – surprised Sophie with a birthday wish on her ex-husband Joe Jonas' series, Cup of Joe, back in 2020.
If the gossip is true, talk about an interesting turn of events!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP