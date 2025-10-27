Are Sophie Turner and Chris Martin dating?

New couple alert? Sophie Turner and Chris Martin are said to have gone on a secret date after their respective splits from Peregrine Pearson and Dakota Johnson!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has sparked dating rumors with Chris Martin – but are they true?

Sophie Turner and Chris Martin (l.) are said to be secretly dating after their respective recent splits.
Sophie Turner and Chris Martin (l.) are said to be secretly dating after their respective recent splits.  © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 29-year-old actor and the 48-year-old Coldplay frontman could be an item after they went on a "secret date," per The Daily Mail.

The outlet reported on Sunday that the two went out after Sophie allegedly ended her two-year romance with Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.

Apparently, Sophie and Perry were "seen bickering and arguing" at a "high-society" wedding in September, which led to their split.

The British aristocrat was also spotted last week at a "trendy west London nightclub" cozying up with a woman who bore an "uncanny" resemblance to his now-ex.

The Viva La Vida hitmaker, meanwhile, split from actor Dakota Johnson this summer after an on-and-off, eight-year romance.

Though the stars were quietly engaged for "years," an insider told People that their latest split "feels final this time."

Adding some more juicy gossip, Chris – who was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow – surprised Sophie with a birthday wish on her ex-husband Joe Jonas' series, Cup of Joe, back in 2020.

If the gossip is true, talk about an interesting turn of events!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

