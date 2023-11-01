Has Sophie Turner already moved on after shock Joe Jonas split?

Paris, France - Sacrebleu! Actor Sophie Turner may have already moved on amid her bitter divorce and custody battle with Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner (r) may have already found a new boo amid her divorce from Joe Jonas. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Pardon our French, but on Tuesday, The Sun published pics of the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris.

The snaps showed Sophie and the 29-year-old heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray briefly smooching in broad daylight.

A source reportedly told the outlet that the pair were seen at the Gare du Nord railway station "chatting and laughing a lot."

"They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London," the insider shared, adding, "He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways."

The newest development follows the X-Men alum's four-day mediation with the Jonas Brothers frontman over their custody agreement.