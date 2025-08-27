Ariana Grande teases Eternal Sunshine-coded "announcement" – is a tour coming at last?

New York, New York - Ariana Grande has something exciting up her tattooed sleeves! Could this new mystery announcement be an album tour?

© KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the Positions singer posted a cryptic "announcement" video message on her Instagram – and it looks like it's related to her Eternal Sunshine album!

The clip, which looks to be in the style of the pop star's Brighter Days Ahead short film, begins with a robotic voice saying, "A corrupt file has been found and corrected."

Then the trembling hand of what appears to be Peaches – Ari's character from the first album and its bonus music – reaches out to the screen to access another memory from after her mind wipe.

"See you next year..." concludes the video, ending with: "Announcement loading."

While there aren't any specifics about what the announcement is or when it will drop, fans are hoping it has to do with the much-beloved album going on tour.