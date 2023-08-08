Yours Truly! Is Ariana Grande back in the studio for a mystery project?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande took to Instagram to unveil a glimpse into an upcoming project, hinting at a special Yours Truly 10th anniversary celebration.

Ariana Grande went on social media to tease an upcoming project ahead of the 10th anniversary of her studio album, Yours Truly. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande (TAG24 Edit)

Grande took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to post a carousel of three photos that have fans buzzing.

In the first photo, Queen Ari is seen wearing a stunning light blue gown with a black bow in her blonde locks, surrounded by string musicians in what appears to be a studio.

The second photo features a blurry Grande holding a mic and showing off her grin.

The final photo shows a trio of songs on sheet music with the caption, "almost ten," likely referencing the soon-to-be 10 year anniversary of the singer's debut studio album, Yours Truly.

Songs from the album, including Baby I, Tattooed Heart, and Daydreamin', were shown in the pic.