Yours Truly! Is Ariana Grande back in the studio for a mystery project?
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande took to Instagram to unveil a glimpse into an upcoming project, hinting at a special Yours Truly 10th anniversary celebration.
Grande took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to post a carousel of three photos that have fans buzzing.
In the first photo, Queen Ari is seen wearing a stunning light blue gown with a black bow in her blonde locks, surrounded by string musicians in what appears to be a studio.
The second photo features a blurry Grande holding a mic and showing off her grin.
The final photo shows a trio of songs on sheet music with the caption, "almost ten," likely referencing the soon-to-be 10 year anniversary of the singer's debut studio album, Yours Truly.
Songs from the album, including Baby I, Tattooed Heart, and Daydreamin', were shown in the pic.
Ariana Grande posts a mysterious photo on IG of sheet music from Yours Truly
Instagram users immediately flocked to the post's comments, realizing the 30-year-old is possibly going to release a live performance recording of the trio, a medley, or perhaps a whole album.
"I’m going to be crying my eyes out," one fan said, while another wrote, "NO IM LEVITATING ARE YOU JOKING," making it obvious Arianators are on the edge of their seats.
Hopefully, fans will get new music on September 3, the date Yours Truly was first released.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande (TAG24 Edit)