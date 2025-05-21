Hailey Bieber spills how Ariana Grande helped her through internet hate storm

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber have each garnered their fair share of public scrutiny. Here's how the pop princess helped the model through a recent bout of online hate .

Ariana Grande (l.) and Hailey Bieber (r.) have each garnered their fair share of public scrutiny. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a cover interview with Vogue that went live on Tuesday, the Rhode mogul explained how Ari has inspired her to push outside criticism aside.

Something that the Positions singer said when being interviewed for the Wicked movie press tour back in December stuck with Hailey.

"I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like – it's been a resident in my life since I was 17. I just don't invite it in anymore. It's not welcome," Ari told French influencer Crazy Sally at the time.

"I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on, I have so much love, and it's not invited, so I don't leave space for it anymore."

Hailey – who has been facing scrutiny from all sides as internet users spread rumors that she stalked her now-husband Justin Bieber and his ex Selena Gomez – said she found power in Ariana's words.

"It was so true to me when she said that. I am in a space where I just don't accept it. I don't allow it anymore. We don't have to allow those things into our space if we don't want to," the model explained.

She added that it can be difficult to bear the weight of online trolls speculating over perceived trouble in her relationship.