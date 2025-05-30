Ariana Grande sets next starring movie role after Wicked success!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has landed her next big gig as the pop star continues to expand her acting career!

Ariana Grande is set to star in the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel, hitting theaters in 2026. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 32-year-old is set to star in Meet the Parents 4, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Friday, joining Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

According to insiders, Ariana will play the fiancée of Stiller and Teri Polo's characters' son in the latest sequel.

Tipsters described her role in the film as a "ball-busting woman" who seems to be the wrong fit for her fiancé. The movie is expected to debut in November 2026.

Expanding beyond her Grammy-winning music career, Ariana showed off her acting chops in 2024's Wicked, where her role as Glinda earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards.

The Positions singer said last December that "acting is feeling like home right now," and she's already set to return to the big screen this fall when Wicked: For Good hits theaters.

Of course, Ariana has not stepped away from the pop music world entirely, having debuted the deluxe version of her chart-topping album Eternal Sunshine back in March.