Ariana Grande backs call for Trump's impeachment after Iran bombing

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande criticized the Trump administration in a series of reposts over the weekend, including one calling for the president's impeachment after the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

Ariana Grande (r.) criticized Donald Trump's administration in a series of reposts over the weekend, including one calling for the president's impeachment. © Collage: CARLOS BARRIA / POOL / AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

The 31-year-old singer took to her Instagram on Sunday to reshare a message from Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez arguing that President Donald Trump's decision to bomb Iran warrants his impeachment.

"The President's disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," the post read.

"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.

"It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

The repost came after another message Grande shared in the wake of the administration's aggressive deportation raids, which sparked massive protests across Los Angeles.

"Could someone explain which crimes get you deported and which ones get you elected president? It's so confusing," the protest sign in the photo read, referring to Trump's status as a convicted felon following his New York hush money trial.

The Wicked star, who endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, has not been shy about her disapproval of the current administration.