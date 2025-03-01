Authorities reveal new details about death of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Hollywood star Gene Hackman had likely been dead for over a week when he and his wife were found lifeless in their New Mexico home, the local sheriff said Friday.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza (l.) said Gene Hackman was probably dead for some nine days when his body was found inside his home. © Collage: Sam Wasson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Philippe WOJAZER / AFP

Authorities launched a probe into what they said were the "suspicious" deaths of Hackman, who was 95, and his 63-year-old classical pianist wife Betsy Arakawa as questions swirl over how the beloved actor could have died.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza told reporters Friday the partially mummified bodies had no external injuries but initial tests revealed "both individuals had tested negative for carbon monoxide."

Early suggestions, including from Hackman's family, were that they could have been overcome by fumes.

But, said Mendoza, tests had begun to narrow down a possible date of death.

"An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr. Hackman's pacemaker. This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025," he said.

"I think that is a very good assumption, that was his last day of life."