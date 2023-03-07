Avril Lavigne seemingly confirms romance with Tyga amid messy Mod Sun split

It looks like love doesn't suck for Avril Lavigne (r) after she was spotted locking lips with Tyga! © Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Things just got a little messier, and even more complicated, with the 38-year-old pop punk artist who was recently caught smooching the rapper.

On Monday, the entertainers were caught canoodling in public while attending Paris Fashion Week.

In pics obtained by Page Six, Lavigne was seen kissing and holding hands with the Rack City rapper at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party.

More snaps showed Tyga, born Michael Stevenson, putting his arm around Lavigne’s neck and grabbing the bottom of her face with his other hand.

The twosome reportedly also sat in the front row at the Ottolinger show earlier that day and were seen looking quite smitten while whispering in each other's ears.

According to People, the two are "getting to know each other," and things between them are "very new" and "casual."

As the old saying goes, the new pictures are truly worth a thousand words. Of course, this wasn't the first time the two were caught displaying some PDA.

The alleged lovebirds latest outing follows Lavigne's rumored split from her fiancé Mod Sun after she was seen getting very cozy with Make It Nasty artist. Though his publicists previously claimed to know nothing of the split, the Bois Lie singer's actions seemingly beg to differ.