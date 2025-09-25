Bad Bunny targeted with "credible" death threat from armed individual

San Juan, Puerto Rico - Rapper Bad Bunny was reportedly targeted with a "credible" death threat amid his residency in Puerto Rico this summer.

Bad Bunny was hit with a valid online threat by a reportedly armed individual during his No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency. © DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old superstar was hit with a valid online death threat during his No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí tour by an unnamed person.

Independent reporter Jay Fonseca first broke the news on X, explaining that the anonymous individual making the apparent threats was identified – and armed.

Fonseca added that the FBI and other authorities were present during his run, but it hasn't been clarified if they were present for every set.

The Grammy-winning Latin artist began his historic 31-show residency in San Juan on July 11 and ended it on September 20.