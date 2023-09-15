Bella Hadid shocks with drastic naked robot look and shaved head!
Los Angeles, California - With her long legs and prominent cheekbones, supermodel Bella Hadid can certainly turn heads. But her latest project has shocked fans with a raging robot look and shaved head that looks creepy and cool in the same breath.
AI has changed the game – especially with Bella Hadid's stark transformation.
During a new photoshoot for the fall 2023 campaign of luxury fashion brand Marc Jacobs, the 26-year-old didn't sport her usual long brunette locks. Instead, she wowed in a futuristic look, and with a bald head!
The campaign is artificial intelligence-inspired and shows off the model in tight-fitting bodysuits and skimpy robot-esque armor.
In one photo, she took things a step further by posing completely naked, with a metallic tentacle coming out of her spine.
She also wears a clear face mask in other shots, and leans in for a kiss with a cyborg.
But it's her shaved head look that's really stirred some buzz.
Did Bella Hadid really shave her head?
This is not the first time Bella Hadid has said goodbye to her mane for a modeling project.
Last summer, she and her supermodel sister Gigi Hadid attracted attention with bleached eyebrows and stark wigs that made their heads look half shaved. Yet, it was revealed afterward that they were merely using bald caps.
Whether Bella also relied on a cap, a razor, or some AI touchups remains to be seen.
Bella has certainly been daring in her past modeling adventures as well. Last year, she had a dress spray-painted onto her body on the runway at Paris Fashion Week and walked in several standout shows during New York Fashion Week.
This is one of Bella's first forays back into modeling after a hiatus due to Lyme disease.
Cover photo: Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP