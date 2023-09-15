Bella Hadid shocks with drastic naked robot look and shaved head!

Los Angeles, California - With her long legs and prominent cheekbones, supermodel Bella Hadid can certainly turn heads. But her latest project has shocked fans with a raging robot look and shaved head that looks creepy and cool in the same breath.

Bella Hadid doesn't sport her typical long brunette locks in her new campaign shoot for Marc Jacobs. © Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

AI has changed the game – especially with Bella Hadid's stark transformation.

During a new photoshoot for the fall 2023 campaign of luxury fashion brand Marc Jacobs, the 26-year-old didn't sport her usual long brunette locks. Instead, she wowed in a futuristic look, and with a bald head!

The campaign is artificial intelligence-inspired and shows off the model in tight-fitting bodysuits and skimpy robot-esque armor.

In one photo, she took things a step further by posing completely naked, with a metallic tentacle coming out of her spine.

She also wears a clear face mask in other shots, and leans in for a kiss with a cyborg.

But it's her shaved head look that's really stirred some buzz.